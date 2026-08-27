Thatgamecompany launches new publishing label

TGP will focus on emotionally ambitious games and creative developers.

The label will offer funding, production, marketing and long-term IP support.

TGP’s approach draws on thatgamecompany’s 20 years of development experience.

Journey developer thatgamecompany has launched thatgamepublisher (TGP), a new publishing label focused on emotionally ambitious games.

The label will support developers using interactivity to expand what games can make people feel across borders, generations and cultures.

TGP will provide funding, production planning, platform and launch strategy, marketing, community support and long-term IP development.

The company said its new publishing arm will consider teams of any size and projects at any development stage, with no restrictions on genre or platform.

Creative support

Its approach is informed by thatgamecompany’s 20 years of experience making emotionally driven games, alongside seven years operating Sky: Children of the Light as a global live-service, cross-platform title.

"When we first began making games, many people questioned whether interactive experiences could move players as deeply as film, literature or music," said thatgamecompany CEO and creative director Jenova Chen. "Over the years, games have shown us what impact they can have on people.

She added: “thatgamepublisher exists because we believe there are countless creators around the world discovering new emotional frontiers for this medium, and we want to help them bring those visions to life."

thatgamecompany VP of growth and corporate development SJ Xue commented: “Our job is to protect the creative process and help each project reach the players, communities and cultural life it is meant to find."