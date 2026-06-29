The Angry Birds Movie 3 gets full reveal with family dynamic

A trailer has released for The Angry Birds Movie 3.

Red is shown with a family, now facing the challenges of fatherhood.

The first full trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3 has released, revealing Red’s next mission: survive fatherhood while saving the world.

This next entry in the Angry Birds film series is set to release on December 23rd, 2026, seven years after The Angry Birds Movie 2. Now, protagonist Red has a family of fledgelings with Silver, who was introduced in the second movie.

This third installation sees them raising children called Glider, June and Olly, adding new members to the voice cast such as Emma Myers from Netflix hit Wednesday.

Spreading wings

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is a Paramount Pictures production being made in association with Rovio Entertainment, One Cool Group, Dentsu, Flywheel Media, A Prime Focus and John Cohen Production.

It’s being directed by John Rice, known for various animations like Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe and certain episodes of Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burgers and King of the Hill. He also co-directed the previous Angry Birds movie.

The third film’s screenplay is by Thurop Van Orman, again returning from The Angry Birds Movie 2. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad and other actors are reprising their roles as returning characters, while YouTuber MrBeast was confirmed as a newcomer in a previous announcement.

The film was first teased in April last year, when it was projected for a 2027 release. The date has since been pulled forward, releasing in the same year as the first film’s 10th anniversary.

Rovio VP of marketing Luis de la Camara confirmed at Pocket Gamer Connects London that The Angry Birds Movie 3 is more than another UA channel.

"We do obviously see an uplift in DAU and installs and revenue when we release a new movie, but we think of the movies more as really leaning into the fact we are a transmedia brand," he shared.

"One of the things that we say at Rovio is, some of us in leadership positions, we're custodians of the Angry Birds brand. And what we mean by that is, you know, hopefully our games will continue to be here 10, 20, 30 years from now and still do well, but the brand hopefully will be here in 100 years, 200 years."

Read more about the Angry Birds series on our sister site, PocketGamer.com.