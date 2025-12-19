The Game Awards 2025 reportedly attracted an estimated 171m global livestreams

Audience figures combine data from platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Steam, TikTok Live, X, Kick, Facebook and Instagram Live.

The Game Awards 2025 drew an estimated 171 million global livestreams to mark an 11% increase year on year following last year's 31% jump to 154m views.

As reported by Variety, the figures aggregate full broadcast viewership across platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Steam, TikTok Live, X, Kick, Facebook and Instagram Live.

It also includes China and India via JioHotstar, but excludes Prime Video viewership despite its recent partnership with TGA.

This year's ceremony hit a combined peak of 4.4m concurrent viewers across Twitch, YouTube and other western platforms, up 9% yoy, with the official YouTube stream alone reaching 1.4m peak viewers, an 8% increase.

By including co-streams across more than 8,600 channels, The Game Awards’ Twitch audience rose 9% year on year to a peak of 2.4 million concurrent viewers.

Mobile recognition

Despite mobile games often being underrepresented at awards shows, two titles took home accolades at the ceremony this year.

Cygames’ Umamusume: Pretty Derby won Best Mobile Game, seeing off competition from titles such as Destiny: Rising, Persona 5: The Phantom X, Sonic Rumble, and Wuthering Waves.

Meanwhile, Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves claimed the Players’ Voice award after topping a fan-voted category that included nominees such as Genshin Impact, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Dispatch.