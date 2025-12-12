Wuthering Waves wins Players' Voice accolade at The Game Awards 2025

Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves took home the Players' Voice accolade at The Game Awards 2025.

The open-world action-RPG was launched in May 2024 on PC and mobile, before later releasing on PS5 and Mac.

Wuthering Waves came out on top ahead of other nominees in the category, including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Dispatch, Genshin Impact, Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Earlier in the show, Cygames’ Umamusume: Pretty Derby won the accolade for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2025.

Mobile recognition

Tencent acquired a majority stake in Wuthering Waves developer Kuro Games in 2024. Tencent ranked 10th in the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list.