The great mobile shift: How AI, fintech, and regional dynamics are reshaping global app growth in 2025

The mobile app ecosystem is experiencing its most dramatic transformation. Our comprehensive analysis of 18 key markets across six continents reveals that H1 2025 has been defined by three seismic shifts: the explosive rise of generative AI applications, the maturation of fintech ecosystems in emerging markets, and the increasing importance of regional localisation strategies.

The AI revolution: From novelty to necessity

Perhaps no single application better exemplifies the AI revolution than ChatGPT's meteoric rise across global markets. ChatGPT achieved explosive revenue growth in Argentina and demonstrated remarkable user acquisition patterns across developing markets, with Vietnam, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia all experiencing substantial expansion of their user base during the first half of 2025.

The most successful AI applications in H1 2025 were those that understood local market dynamics. In India, Grok AI Assistant leveraged real-time data integration to provide cricket match updates and election analysis, directly competing with traditional news aggregators. Similarly, in Pakistan, DeepSeek gained traction by offering multilingual support for both English and Urdu, while Chai Chat With Ai Bots achieved significant growth in Turkey by incorporating local cultural references and humour patterns that resonated with Turkish users.

Fintech's emerging market moment

While AI grabbed headlines, fintech applications quietly achieved some of the most impressive growth metrics of H1 2025. Pakistan presents perhaps the most compelling fintech narrative. With high inflation rates and significant currency depreciation against the USD, citizens turned to digital alternatives en masse. Cryptocurrency trading platforms like Bitget and MEXC Global experienced substantial growth as users sought inflation hedges and lower-cost remittance solutions.

The success of these platforms wasn't just about economic necessity but about smart localisation. Bitget integrated with local payment providers JazzCash and Easypaisa, allowing users to bypass traditional banking infrastructure. This direct integration with mobile money systems proved crucial in a market where millions of people lack traditional bank accounts.

Mexico's Spin Premia exemplifies the power of ecosystem thinking in fintech by leveraging FEMSA's extensive OXXO convenience store network across the market. Users can top up their digital wallets at OXXO locations, bridging the gap between digital services and physical retail. Similarly, Argentina's Claro Pay succeeded by integrating with the country's dominant telecom infrastructure.

The Philippines demonstrates how localisation creates defensible fintech moats. Local apps atome PH (325.9% growth), SeaBank Philippines (150.0%), and BDO Online (142.5%) outpaced global competitors through mandatory GCash and PayMaya integration, reaching over 40 million users representing 50% of adults. Combined with regulatory expertise and remittance-focused products aligned with Filipino family financial structures, these local players built competitive advantages that international platforms cannot easily replicate. The proposed sovereign Bitcoin reserve bill signals government commitment to digital financial infrastructure, positioning the Philippines as Southeast Asia's emerging fintech leader.

Gaming market dynamics

One of H1 2025's most unexpected trends was the explosive growth of casual puzzle games, particularly Block Blast!, which achieved remarkable growth across multiple markets in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. This success runs counter to industry expectations about mobile gaming's evolution toward more sophisticated titles.

Gaming preferences showed strong regional clustering in H1 2025. Southeast Asian markets gravitated toward competitive multiplayer games, with Honor of Kings achieving substantial growth in Indonesia. This MOBA title focuses on team-based strategic combat rather than gambling mechanics. Latin American markets showed a preference for skill-based casual games, with 8 Ball Pool demonstrating strong performance in Mexico and Argentina, highlighting the appeal of competitive pool simulation games.

The MENA region demonstrated an appetite for both Western and locally relevant gaming content. ONE PIECE Bounty Rush, a team-based action fighting game, experienced significant growth in Saudi Arabia, while locally developed titles found substantial audiences by incorporating regional cultural elements.

E-commerce infrastructure evolution

Temu's explosive growth across multiple markets represents more than just competitive pricing. The platform experienced remarkable expansion in Turkey and Pakistan, reflecting the maturation of cross-border e-commerce infrastructure and changing consumer expectations about product variety and delivery times. In Turkey, Temu's growth coincided with economic uncertainty and currency devaluation, positioning affordable international goods as an attractive alternative to increasingly expensive local products.

Successful e-commerce platforms in H1 2025 were those that adapted to local market conditions rather than applying universal strategies. SHEIN achieved significant growth in Argentina by understanding local fashion preferences and seasonal patterns, while also adapting payment methods to accommodate local banking limitations.

