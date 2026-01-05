The mobile gaming links from Steam's 2025 top sellers list

Delta Force, Once Human, Rust, PUBG, Warframe, Umamusume: Pretty Derby all have mobile versions.

Asian companies are driving the cross-platform trend, developing a number of the titles available on mobile.

Steam has released the top selling PC games on the platform for 2025, starring a number of games and IPs that are also available on mobile.

The top selling games on Steam were unveiled at the end of the year and split into categories including Platinum (1st to 12th), Gold (13th to 24th), Silver (25th to 50th), and Bronze (51st to 100th). The individual games in each category were sorted randomly.

Mobile and PC crossover

A number of titles hitting the rankings have also featured on mobile, whether as a direct mobile version of the Steam top seller, or an adaptation of the IP. Mobile games related to the Steam list include:

Black Desert Online

Delta Force

Once Human

PUBG Mobile

Rust Mobile

Stardew Valley

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

War Thunder

Warframe Mobile

Wuthering Waves

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Other franchises that have also been adapted to mobile include Civilisation, with Civ 6 and Eras and Allies available on the platform; The Sims FreePlay; a number of GTA games including GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas (though the Netflix-published games are no longer available); EA Sports FC Mobile; Call of Duty: Mobile; World of Warships Blitz; and Stellaris: Galaxy Command - though that was released back in 2020.

EA had previously been working mobile versions of Battlefield and Apex Legends, but has since cancelled development on those games. Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight was also on mobile, but the title was shut down in 2025.

Titles like Red Dead Redemption are available on mobile - though it was RDR2 that made it on the Steam top sellers, and Farming Simulator 23 was launched on mobile in 2023 - with the more recent FS25, launched in 2024, making the Steam top sellers.

Asia-led cross-platform push

Other titles in development for mobile but not yet available include Naraka: Bladepoint and Palword Mobile, while EA has further plans to explore The Sims on the platform.

The crossover between games and IPs is an example of some publishers taking a cross-platform approach to their big franchises.

Asian companies feature strongly, such as Krafton with PUBG Mobile (developed by Tencent) and the upcoming Palworld Mobile; and Tencent with Delta Force, Call of Duty: Mobile, Level Infinite’s Rust Mobile, and Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves - acquired by the Chinese gaming giant in 2024.

There is also Starry Studio's (a NetEase subsidiary) Once Human, Cygames’ Umamusume: Pretty Derby, Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert Online and Konami’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

