Avalanche and Helika select five studios for their debut accelerator cohort

More than 100 teams applied for the first 12-week accelerator.

Teams can access up to $125,000 in follow-on funding and community growth support.

A Demo Day will let studios pitch to investors, publishers, and partners.

Blockchain platform Avalanche and AI-powered Publishing Engine Helika have revealed that five early-stage studios have joined its first-ever accelerator.

The Avalanche x Helika Game Accelerator is a programme aimed at helping teams refine and scale their games through data-driven insights.

More than 100 teams applied for the first Avalanche x Helika cohort. Over the 12-week program, the five selected studios each receive $25,000 upfront along with mentorship and opportunities to showcase their games.

They are also eligible for up to $125,000 in follow-on funding plus community growth support, ecosystem access, and a final Demo Day to pitch to investors and partners.

“A launchpad for teams"

Applications for the second cohort are now open, with the program set to launch in Q1 2026 for desktop and mobile developers interested in exploring Avalanche’s ecosystem and blockchain-enabled gameplay. Interested teams can apply here.

“Early-stage studios often struggle to turn an idea into a market-ready game and then scale post-launch,” said Helika founder and CEO Anton Umnov.

“With the Avalanche x Helika Game Accelerator, we help teams enter a competitive market, define strong products, and build scalable infrastructure that supports long-term growth.”

Ava Labs gaming partnership lead Parker Heath commented: “The applications for our first cohort highlighted the creativity and ambition of today’s developers.

“Together with Helika, we’re building a launchpad for teams that want to move quickly, experiment, and grow with real players.”