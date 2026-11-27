The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

Craig Chapple Head of Content

Sensor Tower introduces web store revenue estimates

This week I wrote two stories related to the direct-to-consumer trend. For our newsletter, I delved into the Q3 financials of public mobile games companies to see their latest earnings. Spoiler alert: D2C revenue share continues to rise - even when overall sales for some companies declines.

Secondly, I wrote about Sensor Tower’s new Web Store Revenue estimates. For the past couple of years, with publicly available data at least, it’s become difficult to see exactly what the mobile games market is worth.

We don’t really know how much companies are making from D2C. The games industry is notoriously private. To highlight the point: everyone knows the budget for a movie. Not everyone knows the budget of a game.

Newzoo estimates D2C sales, but it doesn’t break this down in its public reports. It’s tough to know how well a long-standing mobile game is truly performing. Is that decline real? This chart from Sensor Tower, presented at the State of Gaming Summit 2026 during Gamescom this year, spells out the issue:

On top of that, the industry has zero idea what revenue ads make overall. It will never appear in market valuations. Yet that figure will be substantial.

Such public data might make the sector appear more vibrant and perhaps interesting to investors and brands. Alas, we’ll never know.

At least it looks like we’re getting some kind of insight into D2C (on top of these public company reports and Appcharge’s survey earlier this year).

But I’m not expecting a genuine market valuation that somewhat accurately estimates the industry’s true worth - and the growth or decline of that - for Christmas.

Paige Cook Deputy Editor

UK mobile action and strategy game spending falls 24.5% following GTA 6 launch

I spoke about GTA 6 in my last week in views just days before the game was released. Now, just over a week after launch, I’ve been playing it a lot and I think it’s an incredible game. To me, it does feel like one of those true generational games.

On the business side of things, as we know, GTA 6 was already breaking records before it was even out and it’s since become the biggest entertainment and media launch in history.

What’s also been interesting this week is seeing some of the data coming through on the game’s impact on the wider industry, particularly on mobile.

According to AppsFlyer, UK mobile games in-app purchase revenue fell by 10.5% in the first few days following launch compared to the previous two weeks.

Elsewhere, AppMagic estimates show that GTA 6’s launch day marked the lowest day of the year for both mobile game spending and downloads in the US.

But not everything saw a decline. Downloads of GTA mobile games increased fourfold to 2.3 million during launch week, and Twitch also had a surge, with installs doubling to 1.3 million.

I remember before the launch a lot of the gaming content creators were saying how they feel that GTA 6 will have the potential to make new millionaires just from making content based on the game. Obviously not to say that will happen, but it’s just an idea of the scope and demand not just for playing the game but consuming content around it.

Having played it over the past week, I can absolutely see why it's having this kind of impact, the level of world-building is endlessly fun and it’s an easy game to get lost in.

I would have usually gone to the cinema for the opening weekend of the New Hunger Games film, but I didn’t because I was driving around the streets of Vice City and didn’t want to pull myself away, so I can see how there’s competition for people’s attention right now, because I am one of them.

Mariam Ahmad Editorial Director - Events

"A game must grow with its players": What 10 years of Mobile Legends taught Moonton about Europe

I spoke to Moonton VP and Mobile Legends producer Roger Yu about the studio's European ambitions ahead of the M8 World Championship in Istanbul.

With 110 million monthly players, most of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s core audience is in Southeast Asia, but now the studio has set its sights on the West.

Yu told me there was a lot of trial and error involved in finding what resonates with European audiences. Take character design, for example. The team initially thought more decorative designs would appeal to European players. That was an assumption that didn’t hold up - it turns out more understated designs with stronger historical influences were more popular.

Then there's the small matter of convincing Western players, many of who are used to playing MOBAs on PC, that a competitive experience on their phone is worth investing time in.

Yu's biggest regret from the past 10 years is not listening to more markets sooner. And with Moonton treating Türkiye, Eastern Europe and Western Europe differently, it's a reminder that lumping an entire continent into one market isn't necessarily the best idea.

The studio is particularly interested in what European players can bring to the game itself. Even after a decade, Yu says he is excited about how the community will surprise Moonton.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Moonton can do in Europe what it’s done so successfully in Southeast Asia - and how much the game itself might change in the process!