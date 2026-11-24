10 years in, MLBB's biggest lesson is to grow with its players.

Europe isn't one market: Türkiye needs depth, the West needs awareness.

The next stop is Istanbul, where Europe gets its say in MLBB's future.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has just turned 10, with the hit MOBA attracting 110 million monthly players.

"When we launched MLBB, we were focused on bringing a competitive MOBA experience to mobile," Moonton Games vice president and MLBB producer Roger Yu tells PocketGamer.biz. The biggest lesson since, he says, is that "a game must grow with its players".

That lesson is now being tested in Europe. The M8 World Championship runs from December 17th to January 23rd, with a Wild Card stage in Bangkok and the Main Stage in Istanbul. It is the first time the M Series has left Southeast Asia.

The European push also comes as Moonton prepares for new owners. In March, ByteDance agreed to sell the studio to Saudi Arabia's Savvy Games Group in a deal worth around $6 billion, a move recently approved by China's regulator.

Follow the data

Having courted a couple of acquisitions throughout its history, how has Moonton grown its MOBA to be such a hit?

"We prioritise investment based on what will most improve MLBB's long-term health," Yu says. "Gameplay data and player feedback help us identify what needs attention, how urgently it needs to change and the lasting benefit for players."

For veterans, that can mean reworking old heroes, such as its first full rebuild: Vexana. "We start by identifying what players love about a character - a signature skill combination, combat rhythm or distinctive identity - and consider what could be improved," explains Yu.

Newcomers, though, need clarity instead. "The balance we aim for is an accessible starting point with enough depth to reward years of play."

His one regret is not listening to more markets sooner.

"Europe is not approached as a singular market," Yu says. "There are different gaming cultures, levels of familiarity with MLBB and stages of competitive development across the region."

“A strong regional contender strengthens support, but lasting fandom grows through connections that continue beyond a single tournament.” Roger Yu

In Türkiye and Eastern Europe, the aim is to deepen engagement and support their growth. The MLBB Türkiye Championship is in its eighth season, backed by Turkcell, Paycell and Red Bull.

Western Europe is a different job, however. "We are earlier in that journey," Yu says. "Our first priority is to build familiarity and participation."

Istanbul connects the two, giving MLBB "a prominent stage to reach wider European audiences".

Roger Yu, vice president and MLBB producer, on stage at Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's 10th anniversary celebrations

While Moonton aims to expand the game globally to reach new audiences, established regions like the Philippines - where there game is estimated to have generated over 100 million downloads - have in turn produced highly successful esports players. The Philippines has won six M series titles in a row. Can Istanbul build local fans without a local favourite?

“Europe is not approached as a singular market. There are different gaming cultures, levels of familiarity with MLBB and stages of competitive development across the region.” Roger Yu

"A strong regional contender strengthens support, but lasting fandom grows through connections that continue beyond a single tournament," Yu says.

Europe's teams are getting closer, though. In August, Team Spirit beat Myanmar's Yangon Galacticos 4-3 to win the Mid Season Cup in Paris, the first major MLBB international title won by a team from outside Southeast Asia. At M8, two European teams will go straight to the Main Stage.

Lessons from Europe

Expanding the game's audience to Europe and beyond is no easy task, as Yu explains. In the West, successful MOBAs have typically found their fame on PC, with mobile a much tougher proposition. For players, Yu says that means Moonton has to earn their confidence that Mobile Legends can deliver a competitive experience in a game built from mobile.

"They already understand MOBA strategy; they need to become comfortable with touch controls and get a feel for the pace of our matches. Once they do, competitive balance, matchmaking and reliable performance give them the confidence to invest more time in the game."

Local research also surprised Moonton. On art, Yu says "we initially thought more decorative designs would appeal to them, but found that more restrained designs with stronger historical influences and clearer visual identities often generated more interest".

Former PC players also "are particularly sensitive to matchmaking fairness which has reinforced our focus on competitive integrity".

The biggest surprise was social. "We were surprised by how many players build genuine friendships through MLBB, with some even developing relationships outside the game."

See you in Istanbul

Yu says Moonton's ambition is for Europe to help shape MLBB's future, just as its communities have helped bring the company this far.

“What excites me is the possibility that Europe will contribute something we have not anticipated.” Roger Yu

In the short-term, that means the basics: better accessibility and performance, evolving heroes and gameplay, and reasons for both newcomers and veterans to keep coming back. "Listening will be central to that work," he says.

To that end, M8 is where it starts. "Our longer-term ambition is to build on that moment through continued engagement so European players can see their feedback contributing to MLBB's future."

He adds: "What excites me is the possibility that Europe will contribute something we have not anticipated. Perhaps a different approach to competition or a new way of playing MLBB that influences players around the world."

10 years ago, MLBB set out to prove a MOBA could work on a phone. In Istanbul, it has to prove that's enough for Europe.