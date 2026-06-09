Transit wins the Big Indie Pitch at PGC Summit Malmö 2026

Transit secured first place at the Big Indie Pitch during Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö 2026.

For those that aren't familiar with the Big Indie Pitch, it's a speed-dating-style event that challenges a group of indie developers - some of whom have games that are still in development and some whom have released them - to show off their title in a quick-fire pitch at tables of experts from all corners of the games industry.

Big Indie Pitch live in Malmo 2026

Developers who participate in the Big Indie Pitch get valuable feedback on both their game and their pitch as a whole, as well as gain experience in pitching quickly and meeting a variety of different experts. Winners also receive prizes, including a golden Big Indie Pitch baseball bat and promotional packages.

As there was such a wide spectrum of games, it was challenging for our experts to make their final decisions on their favourites. However, there can only be one winner!

First Place

Transit by Fable Systems

(PC, PlayStation)

Transit is a dark, Nordic narrative adventure game set in a looping world of midnight trains and traumatised souls. In this game, you will search for your lost sister as reality slowly starts to loop itself to death. Guided by your sharp-tounged sock puppet, you need to navigate together, shifting routes, exploring fractured memories, and understanding echoes of both the past and what is yet to come.

Second Place

ESSOMENIC by BRYGD Interactive

(PC)

ESSOMENIC is a first-person, psychological horror game full of mystery. You play the role of a surgeon, navigating the memories of your patients throug crude, retro machinery while trying to keep them alive. Oh, and the whole time you are under the command of a strange, occult organisation.

Third Place

Be Grey, do Crime by The Hangout Crew

(PC)

Be Grey, do Crime is a one to four player, co-op physics-based game where you and your friends are attempting to rob a bank as greedy raccoon robbers who haven't prepared for this type of crime at all. You must use grappling hooks to maneuver treasures and loot, along with yourself, around lasers and traps while trying to figure out which way is out.

Want to show off your exciting new game? We host Big Indie Pitch events throughout the year, so make sure to regularly check our upcoming events page over on BigIndiePitch.com.