TyrAds announces exclusive strategic partnership with Nordeus

TyrAds will integrate its proprietary SDK into Top Eleven.

Partnership will drive long-term player retention and quality engagement.

Monetisation becomes a natural extension of the gameplay loop.

TyrAds, a global leader in mobile growth and monetisation solutions, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Nordeus, the award-winning developer behind the world’s most successful mobile football manager game, Top Eleven.

Under this new agreement, TyrAds will integrate its proprietary SDK into Top Eleven, providing millions of managers worldwide with a more seamless and rewarding gaming experience. This collaboration focuses on driving long-term player retention and high-quality engagement through TyrAds’ innovative rewarded discovery platform.

For over a decade, Top Eleven has set the gold standard for sports simulation on mobile. By leveraging the TyrAds SDK, Nordeus will offer its players new, non-intrusive ways to earn in-game rewards by engaging with curated content.

This 'player-first' approach ensures that monetisation feels like a natural extension of the gameplay loop rather than an interruption.

Elevating the manager experience

For over a decade, Top Eleven has set the gold standard for sports simulation on mobile. By leveraging the TyrAds SDK, Nordeus will offer its players new, non-intrusive ways to earn in-game rewards by engaging with curated content. This "player-first" approach ensures that monetisation feels like a natural extension of the gameplay loop rather than an interruption.

Executive commentary

"We are thrilled to partner with Nordeus, a company that shares our passion for quality and innovation," said Zino Rost van Tonningen, founder of TyrAds.

"Integrating our SDK into a title as iconic as Top Eleven allows us to demonstrate the power of our engagement-led model. We aren't just delivering ads; we are delivering value to the players and sustainable growth to the developer."

Key partnership highlights:

Exclusive integration: TyrAds becomes the primary partner for rewarded SDK engagement within the Top Eleven ecosystem.

TyrAds becomes the primary partner for rewarded SDK engagement within the Top Eleven ecosystem. Optimised performance: The lightweight TyrAds SDK ensures peak game performance while maximising global fill rates.

The lightweight TyrAds SDK ensures peak game performance while maximising global fill rates. Enhanced retention: Targeted, rewarded offers are designed to keep managers invested in their club's journey toward league glory.

TyrAds is a premier mobile advertising platform specialising in high-ROAS user acquisition and sophisticated monetisation for app developers. By focusing on deep-funnel engagement and transparent data, TyrAds helps developers turn players into lifelong fans.