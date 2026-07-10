Vietnam's mobile games market hits 121m downloads and $23m in revenue during May 2026

Long-running live-service games drove revenue growth despite weaker midcore downloads.

Culturally familiar themes such as wuxia, football, and nostalgic gameplay delivered the strongest traction.

Vietnam's new compliance rules raise the importance of regulatory readiness and local publishing partnerships.

Vietnam's mobile games market recovered in May 2026, with downloads rising 3.98% month-over-month to 121 million.

That's according to a new report from Gamota, which showed that in-app purchase (IAP) revenue increased 3.13% to $23m.

While overall market demand remained stable, downloads for midcore games declined 4.69% month-over-month due to a lack of major new launches in categories such as MMORPGs and team battle games.

Revenue growth

Battle royale, MOBA, sim sports, shooter and sandbox games recorded stronger monetisation, showing the importance of established player communities in sustaining spending.

Moreover, midcore revenue also rose 4.44% month-over-month to $32.2m, the highest level recorded between January and May.

Idle RPG posted the strongest download growth among subgenres at 46.09%, driven by new releases, while Team Battle downloads dropped 40.57% due to a lack of replacement titles following April's anime-driven activity.

Free Fire Max remained the market leader by both downloads and revenue, pulling in 1.38m downloads and $3.59m in revenue for the month.

Regulatory tightening

Vietnam's regulatory environment is moving toward stricter operational compliance. Decree 174/2026/NĐ-CP took effect from July 1st, 2026 and introduces fines of up to 60m VND ($2,300) for publishers that fail to verify player accounts through Vietnamese mobile phone numbers.

The decree also tightens requirements around player data management, game information disclosure and virtual item exchange, particularly for MMORPG and progression-heavy titles.

Gamota's analysts said the shift raises the compliance bar for new entrants while increasing the value of experienced local publishing partners.

The report projects that Vietnam's regulatory and monetisation shifts will make localisation depth and live ops execution more important than raw traffic volume for publishers targeting the market going forward.

You can access the full report here.