Vietnam’s Panthera Global raises $1.5m to scale mid-core RPG ambitions

The developer will also use the seed funding to support team expansion, strengthen data analytics, and advance multiple mid-core RPGs into global soft launch and live operations.

Founded in 2023 and based in Hanoi, Panthera operates as a mid-core studio developing ARPG and open-world RPG titles designed for long-term global player engagement.

The studio has released three titles with over 7.5m downloads. The developer said its growth reflects Southeast Asia's growing focus on disciplined, globally competitive game development.

Reshaping world views

The seed round was led by T-Accelerate Capital with participation from CyberAgent Capital.

The studios' latest releases, Elysia: The Astral Fall and Soul Huntress, showcase its focus on accessible mid-core RPG gameplay paired with deeper progression and long-term live-ops support.

“Panthera aims to help reshape how the world views Vietnamese games, not by quantity, but through quality, creativity, and long-term value for players,” Panthera co-founder Vuong Kien.

“This investment allows us to move faster while staying focused on building sustainable RPG IPs with depth, longevity, and genuine respect for players.”