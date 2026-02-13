Wherever the event, Pocket Gamer Connects is all about business

Regardless of market conditions or whether the event is in Europe, MENA, the US, or Asia, Pocket Gamer Connects remains focused on facilitating stronger connections, partnerships and business-centered outcomes.

“The event was a powerhouse of inspiration, innovation and meaningful connections. From insightful sessions on the future of gaming to thrilling interactions with global creators, every moment was pure value.”

That’s Ajay Kumar Srinivasan, advisory board member - gaming and animation at Digitalconfex, describing the Dubai GameExpo 2025 powered by Pocket Gamer Connects. And it succinctly captures what the global games industry conference series is all about.

Designed for actual outcomes, every moment of each event becomes purposeful. While each edition offers its own unique opportunities, the constant is a business-centred framework that creates value regardless of market conditions or whether the event is in Europe, MENA, the US, or Asia.

The structure and quality of meetings are what attendees regularly praise. Following PGC London 2026, Layer AI co-founder and CRO Burcu Hakguder said: “PGC has been the best investment we’ve made - in relationships, learning, and long-term growth. The quality of connections and conversations is unmatched."

Unlike huge expos, Pocket Gamer Connects places quality and depth over quantity. Known for gathering the games industry’s local, regional and global leaders wherever it lands, attendees can expect tangible networking opportunities, whether it’s co-development partnerships, publishing deals, funding conversations or light-bulb moments of insight.

Since 2014, Pocket Gamer Connects has welcomed 70,000 attendees at 57 conferences across 16 cities, facilitated 155,000+ scheduled business meetings, and helped initiate or impact deals worth over $1.5 billion.

With more targeted audiences, the commercial intent stays front and centre, enabling real business-making that drives agendas forward.

Its consistent focus and format, however, doesn’t mean a lack of variation. Delivering trusted one-day business summits in new regions requires a different approach than hosting the bigger two-day conferences now part of the regular roster. In emerging markets, the emphasis is on instigating connections and first-mover advantage, while conversations in established markets tend to be deeper and higher-stakes.

For international companies, attending these events provides access to local decision-makers, whereas for local companies, they’re a direct gateway to global opportunities.

From Shanghai to Dubai, Malmö to San Francisco, industry professionals know they attend Pocket Gamer Connects to get business done with like-minded peers. What remains the same across all events is the outcome - supporting the global games industry. Ultimately, Pocket Gamer Connects provides the tools for you to turn conversations into results.

As Social First founder and CEO Kim Soares said following PG Connects London 2026: “It is impossible to imagine doing business in games without attending PGC.”