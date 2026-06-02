Why mobile gaming has shifted from a 'core-first' to an 'event-first' model

Mobile gaming is shifting from “core-first” design to an “event-first” model, with live ops often defining how players engage with games.

Many top-grossing mobile games now rely on 10+ live ops events per session to meet rising player expectations.

Titles such as Monopoly Go and Royal Match show how live ops can extend the lifespan of simple core gameplay loops.

Live ops has become one of the most defining strategies in the modern mobile games market.

Across development, it has reshaped not just how games are released but also how they are supported over the years. Live ops impacts everything from the players' experience to how the game is monetised.

Strong live ops today can be the difference between success and failure for some studios.

These themes will be part of the wider industry conversation at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026, taking place on June 15th and 16th.

Rovio lead product manager Anastasiya Kara will be diving into the world of live ops at the show. She describes how live ops has moved from a supporting layer in mobile games to the central framework shaping the modern free-to-play model.

“Mobile gaming has shifted from a ‘core-first’ to an ‘event-first ' model, where genre lines are blurring as casual games adopt complex social mechanics from hardcore genres,” she explains. “It is no longer about just the core mechanic, but the cross-inspiration of features that keep the experience fresh.”

Driving retention

Live ops has increasingly become the main system for player progress and engagement, with timed events, new content and reward loops that sit at the centre of the gameplay experience and ultimately impact how players engage with a game long-term.

“Live ops are a symphony of events, social features and offers that act as the primary engine for engagement and monetisation.” Anastasiya Kara

Many of today’s most successful mobile titles are supported by a dedicated live ops team from the likes of King’s Candy Crush Saga to Scopely’s Monopoly Go.

“Live ops are a symphony of events, social features and offers that act as the primary engine for engagement and monetisation," says Kara. “They are essential because they shift the player’s focus from core difficulty to event-driven progression, ensuring long-term retention.”

This shift in focus includes a host of tactics, from new permanent content to limited-time events. These are designed to capture a player's sense of urgency and can help regain players who are dropping off.

“By blending seasonal freshness with the psychological pull of fear of missing out, live events transform passive play into an urgent mission for exclusive rewards and new experiences,” Kara explains.

Tools for modern success

Kara goes on to tell us how live ops frameworks have matured and have increasingly become non-optional for top performing games.

“In today’s top grossing market, sustaining success without live ops is nearly impossible,” Kara says. “To keep the gameplay loop dynamic, top-tier games now offer 10+ events per session on average, raising player expectations and constantly delivering new content.”

Strong live ops can also extend a game's lifespan well beyond its initial launch. In some cases, it has helped studios reverse declining engagement by giving players new reasons to return.

In some cases, titles that have previously peaked and then fallen have shown renewed growth through dedicated live ops. The likes of Brawl Stars had a revival in 2024, followed by a dip in 2025. However, it has since seen another return to growth this year.

Kara further highlights how games such as Monopoly Go and Royal Match demonstrate how live ops-driven structures can extend the lifespan and depth of a simple core loop through social and event systems.

“In today’s top grossing market, sustaining success without live ops is nearly impossible.” Anastasiya Kara

She explains that while Monopoly Go’s success comes from its “strong DNA” and well-designed social features like baking partners and the adventure club, Royal Match excels at adapting social casino mechanics for the match-3 audience, “making every season feel socially rewarding and dynamic".

Kara will share deeper insights during the session at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026 on June 15th and 16th, with other industry leaders also exploring various topics and networking opportunities.