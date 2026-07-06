Wuthering Waves concert tour expands to Los Angeles after selling out in Asia

The Los Angeles show follows sold-out performances across five Asian cities.

The performance will take place on October 17th, 2026.

Los Angeles marks the tour's North American stop.

Wuthering Waves Concert Tour: To the New World is heading to Los Angeles following sold-out performances across Asia.

After concerts in Asia from July to September, the move is intended to bring the live music experience to North American fans for the first time. The US concert will take place at the Peacock Theatre on October 17th, 2026.

The Los Angeles stop will follow a string of sold-out performances in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei and Singapore due to strong demand for the concert tour and the game's soundtrack.

North America debut

The tour will feature live performances of music from across Wuthering Waves, celebrating the world of Solaris-3, its characters and the soundtrack.

The tour begins later this month with two sold-out performances at Shanghai's SPD Bank Oriental Sports Centre on July 17th and 18th. It will continue to sold-out shows in Tokyo on August 22nd, Seoul on August 29th, Taipei on September 5th, and Singapore on September 26th.

Los Angeles now becomes the latest stop on the global tour, with the October performance giving fans in North America the opportunity to experience the concert after demand saw every previous venue sell out.

After launching on May 23rd, 2024, the game reached its first $100m on mobile in under two months. It went on to generate an estimated $317.3 million on mobile during its first year.

Read more about Wuthering Waves on our sister site, PocketGamer.com.