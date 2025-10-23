Xsolla and Scaffold Institute launch accelerator to help studios grow and monetise games

Small and mid-sized studios gain structured training and direct access to publishers and investors.

Participants complete tailored modules on pitching, marketing and publisher deals.

The accelerator combines Scaffold’s venture studio model with Xsolla’s publishing expertise.

Games commerce company Xsolla has partnered with the Scaffold Institute to launch a game accelerator programme aimed at supporting developers in growing and monetising their games.

The 12-week programme will aim to help early-stage studios develop a playable demo and a publisher-ready pitch deck, providing tools and resources to support them.

Xsolla said the program supports small and mid-sized studios, and will combine Scaffold’s venture studio model with its expertise in publishing.

After debuting its first cohort last month, the Xsolla x Scaffold Game Accelerator Program will recruit additional cohorts in early and mid-2026. Applications can be submitted via the official website.

Structured learning

The accelerator also offers a structured learning experience with tailored modules covering topics like pitching, marketing and publisher deals.

Participating studios will work toward delivering a five to 15 minute playable demo and a detailed pitch deck by the programme’s end. They’ll also gain direct exposure to publishers and investors through a remote showcase organised by Xsolla.

In addition, expert-led video sessions can provide insights into marketing, funding, live services and production, with select mentors offering hands-on guidance to participating teams.

“Independent creators are the lifeblood of our industry, and this collaboration provides them with clear pathways to refine, showcase, and secure opportunities for their games,” said Xsolla SVP of global industry relations and funding Justin Berenbaum.

“Working with Scaffold allows us to deliver practical tools and connections that help turn creative visions into commercial success.”