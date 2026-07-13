Zenless Zone Zero hits over $600m on mobile in two years - but it's just 17% of Genshin Impact

Zenless Zone Zero has surpassed $600 million in gross player spending on mobile.

The game launched globally on July 4th, 2024.

Urban fantasy action RPG Zenless Zone Zero has surpassed $600 million in gross player spending over its first two years on mobile.

According to AppMagic estimates, HoYoverse’s latest release made $603.9m between Google Play and the App Store within two years of its July 4th, 2024 launch.

Zenless Zone Zero operates a web shop and is available across platforms, meaning its total earnings are likely higher overall. These estimates also do not include revenue on alternative Android stores in China.

However, looking at player spending between the App Store and Google play, this second year has marked a stark fall from the first, down 51% to $198.9m.

Far from the flagship

Zenless Zone Zero has found its most lucrative mobile audience in Japan, generating 42% of lifetime player spending from the market. Its home country China ranks second at 27%, followed by the US at 10%.

This is distinct from HoYoverse’s three prior titles, all of which have their most lucrative audiences in China. Japan ranks second for each rather than first.

Zenless Zone Zero has taken a slightly different approach to the fantasy RPGs with its urban setting and more action-focused genre. It sees players take on the role of Proxies fighting interdimensional enemies - a premise which, in combination with HoYoverse’s high standing, helped the title reach an unprecedented 40m pre-registrations before launch.

Two years later, the version 3.0 update launched in time for the second anniversary with time-limited events, rewards and a main story chapter set in the new sky island Roscaelifer. This rolled out on June 17th, following a similar annual formula to many gacha games.

The major update also introduced another attribute to the game, Wind, as well as gacha banners featuring newcomer Velina and returning character Ye Shunguang.

Daily revenue surged by 217% upon the update’s release, hitting $1.7m, though this was far from a lifetime peak of $10.7m on December 30th, 2025, achieved when version 2.5 launched.

And, despite landing among 2024’s most lucrative mobile launches, overall Zenless Zone Zero has continued a trend of declining performance from new HoYoverse titles post-Genshin Impact. In fact, Zenless Zone Zero has generated 17% of the flagship’s two-year sum on mobile - when Genshin made $3.6 billion.

While not reaching the heights of Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero has outperformed the first two years of another HoYoverse title, Honkai Impact 3rd, up 87% from its $322.7m between 2016 and 2018.

And, in 2026, Zenless Zone Zero still averages more than $10m in monthly player spending, with $11.8m generated most recently this June. The next update, version 3.1, is expected to reveal new story details soon.

HoYoverse has just ranked in our Top 30 China Game Makers 2026 list.

Network and do deals with the top games companies in China at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th.