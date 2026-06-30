A Webbing Journey hits 5 million mobile downloads alongside major content update

Webbing Journey has surpassed 5 million downloads on mobile.

The latest update introduces the living room and adds new quests.

Physics-based sandbox game A Webbing Journey has surpassed 5 million downloads on Android and iOS.

This is timed alongside the launch of new major content for the game, introducing additional levels and questlines. The milestone follows earlier traction, with the game reaching 3.5 million players for its demo before the full release.

Developed by Fire Totem Games and published by Future Friends Games, the free-to-play title lets players control protagonist spider, Silky, through interactive household environments.

New update

The latest update adds a fourth level, the living room, which introduces 10 new quests set across a larger environment filled with interactive objects and hidden details.

New objectives include winning races, preparing for a movie night, solving puzzles, and interacting with in-world characters.

Fire Totem Games said the update expands the game's physics-driven sandbox design and that further levels and content updates are planned for all platforms.