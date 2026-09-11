Age of Magic surpasses $120m revenue as installs near 20m

The RPG launched on September 19th, 2018.

A new hero development system launched in late June.

The update adds new progression, content and squad customisation options.

Age of Magic is available across five mobile storefronts.

Playkot has revealed that its long-running fantasy squad-based RPG Age of Magic has surpassed $120 million in revenue and reached almost 20m installs worldwide.

First launched on September 19th 2018, Age of Magic has become one of Playkot’s key live-service titles, taking players into a dark fantasy world of magical artefacts and rival factions fighting for control of a shattered realm.

Unlike traditional fantasy RPGs centred on a single protagonist, Age of Magic has continued to expand through its roster of heroes, events, factions and live-service storylines.

Its world has evolved through new characters, seasonal content, special events and ongoing narrative additions.

Expanding progression

The game’s team marked its anniversary earlier this year with special in-game activities and new mini-games, giving players additional ways to engage with the world.

In late June, Age of Magic received an expanded hero development system that introduces a new phase of progression and is set to grow further in the coming months.

The update also expands the game with additions to popular modes, new goals for experienced players and more ways to strengthen and customise squads.