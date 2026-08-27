CookieRun: Crumble surpasses $14.3m revenue ahead of first major update

Guild Raid will headline Crumble’s first major update on August 27th.

The update adds cross-server guild competition and new rewards.

Brightseeker, Pinot Noir and Tea Knight are joining the Cookie lineup.

CookieRun: Crumble has surpassed 2.5 million players and KRW 20 billion ($14.3m) in revenue following its global launch.

Developer Devsisters said 40% of the game's revenue was generated outside Korea. The US is currently the top-grossing market outside Korea.

That performance comes ahead of the game’s first major update on August 27th, which will introduce Guild Raid, a cooperative mode where guild members challenge raid bosses individually using their own teams.

Guild competition

The update will introduce cross-server competition, with five guilds forming a Raid Group and competing through a tier-based ranking system.

Players can earn guild medals, honor rewards and exclusive Cookies and Pets through the Guild Raid system. Battery Mellow, an SSR Pet that provides allies with rapid-fire synergy, will also join the game.

The update will also add three new Cookies: Brightseeker Cookie, a TSSR Ranged character; Pinot Noir Cookie, an SSR Support character alongside Tea Knight Cookie, an SSR Tank character.

Meanwhile, CookieRun: Kingdom received its own update on August 26th, adding Episode 9 of Timeline of Fate, “Time Breakers: Fatal Fixers,” alongside Super Epic Time Shadow Cookie, Epic Pulpo Cookie and a new Legendary costume for Silent Salt Cookie.