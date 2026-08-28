Where Winds Meet surpasses 100m players worldwide

The update will conclude the Hidden Mountain storyline with a confrontation against Qianye.

Bamboo Cut - Draught will launch on September 3rd.

A new Extraction Mode and Ghost Month event are also coming to the game.

NetEase Games and Everstone Studio have revealed that its open-world Wuxia ARPG Where Winds Meet has surpassed 100 million players worldwide.

The milestone comes as the developers prepare to release Hidden Mountain Chapter 3 on September 16th, the final instalment in the game’s Hidden Mountain storyline.

The chapter will bring players face-to-face with Qianye, the mastermind behind the tragedy at Blissful Retreat, who destroyed the protagonist’s home and stole their loved ones.

New content

The update will also introduce two special Bosses, two open-world field bosses, and a range of new gameplay features and activities.

Where Winds Meet is also expanding its martial arts offerings, with Jackie Chan-inspired Bamboo Cut - Draught launching on September 3rd.

The game is also preparing a new Extraction Mode, allowing players to fight directly, hide in the environment, disguise themselves or loot treasures without drawing a blade.

Meanwhile, the Ghost Month event brings traditional Chinese folk culture and taboo legends into the game, combining its Wuxia setting with horror elements.

“Reaching 100 million players across the globe is a dream come true for our entire team, and we are deeply grateful to every wanderer who has embarked on this journey with us,” said Where Winds Meet head of publishing Eric Zheng.

“As we continue into our Version 2.0 stage with the expansion of the Jianghu, we remain fully committed to delivering richer stories, deeper combat, and even more breathtaking Wuxia experiences for our community in the months and years ahead.”