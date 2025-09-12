AI-powered Pengu app maker Born raises $15m

Since 2022, Born has launched five global social apps, led by Pengu with 15m+ users.

Pengu is now the top AI character app with original IP in the US.

Born has raised a total of $25m to build AI companions that grow with users.

The company is backed by Supercell’s Ilkka Paananen, King’s Riccardo Zacconi, Adobe’s Scott Belsky, and The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall.

Consumer tech company Born has raised $15 million to accelerate its product roadmap and expand its team.

The company said it will also use the funds to open a new US office in New York, scale new characters for its flagship app and launch a new social AI product.

Since it launched in 2022, Born has released five global social apps, led by its flagship AI character Pengu, which it claims has attracted over 15m users and become the top AI character app with original IP in the US.

The company has now raised $25m to expand its vision of consumer AI, creating companions that grow with users

Pushing forward

Born is backed by Supercell co-founder Ilkka Paananen, King co-founder Riccardo Zacconi, former Adobe CPO and A24 partner Scott Belsky, and The Chainsmokers’ Alexander Pall.

Accel led Born’s seed round and also participated in the Series A, joined by Tencent and Laton Ventures.

“The AI space has seen rapid advances in infrastructure and B2B, but little movement in delivering real value to consumers," said Born CEO and co-founder Fabian Kamberi.

“We see a tremendous opportunity to change that - by creating products that entertain, engage, and help people socialise in meaningful ways. This funding allows us to push forward on building AI experiences that feel human, relevant, and deeply integrated into people's digital lives.

“We intend to lead this new category by doing what we do best: delivering exciting and valuable consumer social experiences."