AMC partners with Yodo1 to bring Walking Dead and Vampire IP to Chinese game developers

AMC Global Media has partnered with Yodo1 to bring its television franchises to Chinese game developers.

The Walking Dead and Interview with the Vampire are among the IP included in the agreement.

Yodo1 will support projects from initial pitches and licensing to global publishing.

AMC Global Media has partnered with Yodo1 Games to help Chinese developers create games based on its television franchises for global audiences.

Under the agreement, Yodo1 Licensing will identify and support Chinese game developers and publishers interested in adapting AMC properties, including The Walking Dead and Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

The partnership aims to connect AMC's established entertainment brands with Chinese studios that have experience building games for international markets.

Yodo1 will also manage the process from initial pitches and IP integration to licensing and global publishing plans. The company will also help ensure projects are suited to different markets.

Global licensing

AMC said the deal would help it reach fans through gaming, citing China's growing games market and continued interest in its television franchises.

“At AMC, our guiding principle is to meet our fans where they are,” said AMC head of games and franchise Clayton Neuman. “The explosive growth of gaming in the Chinese market and the enduring demand for these beloved franchises present a unique opportunity for us to do just that."

Yodo1 co-CEO Henry Fong commented: “Our strategy is to be the definitive bridge between Western entertainment giants and Chinese developers with global aspirations. This partnership with AMC proves that when you combine world-class IP with Yodo1’s strategic execution, everyone wins."

Yodo1 already works with entertainment brands including Hasbro, Paramount and CD Projekt Red. Previous collaborations include a My Little Pony crossover with Honor of Kings and a Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration with mobile shooter Arena Breakout.

The company also launched IPverse earlier this year, a licensing intelligence platform that analyses data from 20,000 brands, 15,000 live games and real-time fan interest to identify potential licensing opportunities.