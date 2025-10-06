Anapol Weiss files lawsuits against Roblox over alleged child grooming and abuse

The firm has now filed eleven related cases accusing Roblox of systemic negligence and failure to protect children.

Law firm Anapol Weiss has filed two new lawsuits against Roblox on behalf of children who were allegedly groomed and abused on the platform.

The lawsuits claimed that Roblox enabled an unsafe environment where child predators could operate, with Anapol Weiss now filing eleven cases alleging systemic negligence and failure to protect children.

One case involved a Florida child who was groomed on Roblox by a predator posing as a child and later coerced on Discord into sharing explicit images. Another involved an Illinois child who was lured from her home and was sexually assaulted by multiple predators.

The lawsuits accuse Roblox of prioritising profit over safety and failing to implement essential protections like age verification and content moderation.

Online safety

Anapol Weiss said the lawsuits underscore a growing crisis of children being exploited by predators posing as peers on online gaming platforms, with Roblox frequently cited as the source.

The firm expects more cases in the coming months, stressing the urgent need for accountability.

“These lawsuits highlight the alarming reality of what happens when Big Tech puts profits over our children’s safety,” said Anapol Weiss partner Alexandra Walsh.

“Roblox and Discord have long been aware that predators use their apps to target and exploit children, yet they have failed to take the actions necessary to prevent this horrific practice. Children are paying the price."

Last month, Kuwait’s telecom regulator CITRA temporarily blocked Roblox following complaints about content deemed harmful to children. It joined countries like Turkey, Oman, China, and Qatar in restricting the platform over child safety concerns.