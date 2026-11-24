Rovio is promoting its latest transmedia initiative in Angry Birds 2, adding newcomer Fuzzy as a playable character in-game.

The latest event will aim to raise $20,000 for the ASPCA.

Angry Birds 2 is introducing an upcoming character from The Angry Birds Movie 3, cross-promoting the film in-game.

The spider Fuzzy has been added as a playable character today in the buildup to the December 23rd movie release. Deviating from the usual flock of birds, this spider comes with mechanics like web-shooting, allowing players to pull down structures and tackle levels in new ways.

Fuzzy will appear in the film as an adopted member of Red’s family. To celebrate his arrival in-game, Rovio has also partnered with the ASPCA for a charity event, running until December 17th.

Transmedia promotion

Players at level eight or higher can now collect Fuzzy feathers in Angry Birds 2 via various in-game activities, unlocking the new character in the process. They’ll also be able to work towards milestones for charity. Rovio hopes to see players work together to contribute towards a $20,000 donation to the ASPCA, helping animals in need.

"One of the best things about the Angry Birds universe is the opportunity to bring its characters to life across our games, films and experiences," said Angry Birds 2 executive producer and game lead David Trammell.

"With Fuzzy, we’re introducing players to a new character from The Angry Birds Movie 3, while giving them an entirely new set of abilities to experiment with. He may not be a bird, but he’s bringing his own unique personality and some impressive web-slinging skills that are sure to stick with players."

Movie promotion will continue after the charity event wraps up. On December 18th, Angry Birds 2 will introduce a The Angry Birds Movie 3 sticker album event expected to run into next February, including its own range of rewards.

At the start of the year, we spoke with Rovio's then-VP of marketing Luis de la Camara about making the most of Angry Birds' "unfair advantage" as an IP.