Angry Birds Dream Blast event features scenes from The Angry Birds Movie in transmedia promotion

Angry Birds Dream Blast's Movie Magic Dream Pass features scenes from the original movie.

The event is introducing or refamiliarising players with the movie iterations of Red and the flock ahead of The Angry Birds Movie 3.

Angry Birds Dream Blast is celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Angry Birds Movie with an in-game event called Movie Magic Dream Pass.

The first film in the franchise released in US cinemas in May 2016, meaning this campaign follows just over 10 years later.

It will run until July 21st, 2026, serving as a method to remind Angry Birds players of events from the film or introduce them to the movie versions of Red and the flock ahead of the next installation.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is scheduled for a theatrical release this December.

A taste of transmedia

Angry Birds Dream Blast serves as a spinoff from the series’ staple slingshot formula, opting for puzzles, popping, matching and more. The title emphasises the dreams and ambitions, with every month seeing the flock take on a different task - like becoming astronauts or building a house.

For July, collecting Dream Pass Tokens during play will help unlock scenes from the first movie. Players who complete the Dream Pass will be awarded a Dream Orb for their collection.

"To celebrate how far Red and the flock have flown, Angry Birds Dream Blast is returning to the film that started their big screen journey: The Angry Birds Movie. The Movie Magic Dream Pass is live now until July 21st," Rovio said in the event announcement.

The event follows shortly after the full reveal trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3, revealing protagonist Red now has a family of fledgelings with Silver, who was introduced in the second movie. Red’s next mission is to survive fatherhood.