Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices as AI-driven memory costs climb

Apple has raised prices on MacBooks, iPads, HomePods and Apple TV devices.

The MacBook Neo now starts at $699 instead of $599.

DRAM prices rose by as much as 98% in the first quarter of 2026.

Apple has increased prices across its MacBook and iPad lineup, citing soaring memory and storage chip costs driven by growing demand from the AI industry.

As reported by Reuters, the price increases do not affect iPhones, but several Macs, iPads and other devices are now more expensive.

The entry-level MacBook Neo now starts at $699, up from $599 just months after its launch, while the MacBook Air with 512GB of storage has increased to $1,299 from $1,099. The iPad Air with 128GB of storage now costs $749, up from $599.

The price increase comes at the same time that Xbox just raised its hardware prices due to broader cost pressures across the technology industry.

AI and memory supply

Apple said memory suppliers have prioritised orders from AI companies, reducing supply for consumer electronics manufacturers and driving component prices sharply higher.

The company said it had previously shielded customers from rising costs but had reached a point where price increases were unavoidable. Apple also warned in April that higher memory costs would begin affecting profitability beyond the June quarter.

Industry tracker TrendForce reported that DRAM prices rose by as much as 98% during the first quarter of 2026 and are expected to increase by a further 58% to 63% this quarter.

Analysts said other PC makers may face even steeper price increases, while some expect Apple to eventually raise iPhone prices as memory costs continue to climb.