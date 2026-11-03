Apple struggles to meet demand for $1,999 foldable iPhone Duo

Apple will replace a small number of Duo devices affected by screen cracking.

Apple's annual sales rose 15% to $479 billion, with iPhone revenue up 17%.

Supply constraints and rising memory costs are expected to continue into next year.

Apple is working to increase supply of its new foldable iPhone Duo after the $1,999 smartphone sold out shortly after its launch in late October.

As reported by The BBC, the company's chief executive John Ternus said he was “thrilled” by the early response to the device, which costs £1,999 in the UK.

However, the company has yet to give a date for when more units will become available. Apple chief operating officer Sabhi Kahn said it is difficult to predict when supply would meet demand.

Apple said supply constraints were affecting most of its devices, partly due to shortages of advanced microprocessors. Kahn expects these issues to continue into next year.

Ternus also pointed to rising memory costs as another challenge. Demand from AI companies and data centres has pushed up storage prices, adding to the cost of making Apple's devices. The company has responded by raising hardware prices by around 20%.

Supply pressures

The launch has also faced reports of screen problems, with Apple confirming last week that it would replace a small number of devices affected by cracking along the inside fold.

The comments came as Apple reported its annual results, with total sales rising 15% to $479 billion. iPhone revenue increased 17% to $57bn during the three months to September 26th, before the Duo went on sale.

Elsewhere, Apple is also facing regulatory pressure in South Korea, where authorities fined the company and Google a combined $47.6 million over their app payment practices.