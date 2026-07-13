Apple updates App Store age rating questionnaire with social media questions

The update supports the new Time Allowances feature in iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27.

Social media features disabled for users under 13 will not count toward the social media Time Allowance category.

The new questionnaire can be completed starting today.

Apple has updated the age rating questionnaire in App Store Connect to include new questions about apps' social media capabilities ahead of changes arriving later this year.

The update supports the new Time Allowances feature coming to iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27, or later, which gives parents more ways to manage the time their children spend in apps across categories including entertainment, games and social media.

Apple defined a social media capability as the ability to redistribute, amplify or interact with user-generated content through a social feed or similar discovery method.

New requirements

Apps and games that include these capabilities will display a new social media content descriptor on their App Store product page.

Apple said the Time Allowance category for social media will be determined by whether an app offers these capabilities, regardless of the app category selected in App Store Connect.

However, developers who indicate social media features are disabled for users under the age of 13 will not have their apps included in the social media time allowance category for those users.

Developers can begin reviewing and answering the new questionnaire today. Apple added that, starting in September 2026, responses will become mandatory when submitting new apps, app updates or apps for notarisation for alternative distribution.