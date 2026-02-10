Arab Youth Centre and Games Ventures partner to train next generation of MENA game developers

Participants will learn how to develop viable game ideas and work within multidisciplinary teams.

The Arab Youth Center has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Game Ventures to develop training programmes preparing Arab youth for careers in the games industry.

Signed during the World Government Summit 2026 in Dubai, the MoU also focuses on applied training programmes that mirror real working conditions in the games industry.

Moreover, the programme aims to equip participants to develop viable game ideas, collaborate in multidisciplinary teams, and gain practical skills across game design, player experience, product management, publishing, and growth strategies.

Developer training

The programme will also provide direct mentorship from industry experts, helping participants turn prototypes into testable, scalable projects, while serving as a foundation for growth, development, and opportunity exploration.

“The difference in creative industries lies in the ability to execute ideas within a clear framework, precise standards, and a work ethic that doesn't stop at the first release of any product," said Games Ventures CEO Mohammed Al-Sheikh.

“What we aspire to achieve through this partnership is to transfer global expertise to a new generation of Arab developers and introduce them to the mindset by which game teams are managed globally.

He added: “We aim for participants to experience how a game is built as a living product, how it is managed within the team structure, and how it evolves to meet the demands of the market and the target audience, so that their experience becomes as close as possible to the reality of professional work in this industry.”

Arab Youth Centre executive director engineer Fatima Al-Halami commented: “At the Arab Youth Centre, we believe that training is the cornerstone of any real growth, whether at the individual or sectoral level. The world today invests in training as a gateway to discovering potential and a platform for reshaping career paths.

She added: “Our goal is for participants to graduate with clear tools, a more precise professional vision, and the confidence to be an active part of this industry, and perhaps one of its future leaders.”

