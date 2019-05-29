Tencent and Roblox form strategic partnership in China

Tencent and Roblox have revealed a new strategic partnership that will see the MMO platform create opportunities for developers in China.

Roblox has been expanding its online experience in the region, with the new agreement looking to accelerate the process further.

The initial focus will concentrate on education by teaching coding fundamentals, game design, digital citizenship and entrepreneurial skills.

As part of this initiative, a scholarship fund will sponsor 15 young creators in China to attend week-long creator camps at Stanford University.

Another joint venture will be based in Shenzhen that will create opportunities for Chinese developers to utilise the Roblox ecosystem.

Extremely excited

“I’m extremely excited to partner with Roblox,” said Tencent senior vice president Steven Ma.

“We believe technological advancement will help Chinese students learn by fuelling their creativity and imagination. Our partnership with Roblox provides an engaging way to reach children of all ages across China to develop skills like coding, design and entrepreneurship.”

Roblox founder and CEO Dave Baszucki added: “Tencent is the perfect partner for Roblox in China. They have a deep understanding of the Chinese market and share our belief of the power of digital creation and our vision to bring the world together through play.”

Roblox has continued to bring in more players globally, with the firm revealing that the platform has surpassed more than 90 million monthly active users.