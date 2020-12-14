News

Square Enix pushes Nier Re[in]carnation release to 2021

By , Staff Writer

Square Enix has delayed the Japanese release of its upcoming mobile RPG Nier Re[in]carnation.

As detailed in a news update, the game has been given a new release window, within the first half of 2021.

Initially, Nier Re[in]carnation was to be released in Japan by the end of the year. Furthermore, it is to serve as the first mobile title in the Nier franchise.

The most recent release in the series was Nier: Automata, which was launched on PS4 in 2017, before coming to other platforms.

Getting ready

Earlier this year, Square Enix held a closed beta for the mobile RPG in Japan, there were 20,000 participants across both iOS and Android devices.

Moreover, Nier Re[in]carnation is set to be released in both North America and Europe. However, there is no release window for the Western version.


