PUBG: New State surpasses 20 million downloads in 5 days

Krafton’s most recent entry into the PUBG franchise, PUBG New State, has surpassed 20 million downloads within five days since launch.

The game has reached the top of the charts on the App Store and Google Play in over 160 countries, including the US, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Germany.

Regional launch events for New State are still ongoing, with its Takedown: Troi phase two event launching today (November 17th) and being hosted by Krafton Americas.

Takedown: Troi is a hybrid competition that will see the top nine North American New State content creators battle against one another in a unique format.

A new standard

Commenting on the success of its most recent battle royale title, New State executive producer Minkyu Park said:

"The game’s early success could not have been possible without the enthusiasm and support of our players worldwide. With PUBG: New State, we strived to create a compelling experience that sets a new standard for mobile battle royale games."

"For our future updates, we will work effortlessly to create new, fun features while improving the stability, optimization, and gameplay experience of the game."

New State was one of the most highly anticipated mobile games this year, with Krafton stating that the game generated over 50 million pre-registrations.

Additionally, New State’s Play With Friends campaign will continue until November 21st, allowing players to win the #NewStateStyle emote and New State’s in-game currency, Chicken Medals.

PUBG: New State was the PocketGamer.biz Game of the Week, you can read more about our experience with the new battle royale here.