Boost launches Boost Connect storefront to reach Malaysian gamers

Malaysian fintech Boost has launched its "one-stop" storefront solution Game Connect to link games publishers to over 20 million Malaysian gamers.

The storefront has been launched through Boost subsidiary Boost Connect and was developed for Boost Life, a Malaysian eWallet and digital lifestyle payments platform.

The Game Connect storefront features 63 titles, including "must-have" mobile games including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Free Fire, Genshin Impact, PUBG Mobile, and more. Additionally, Game Connect also features vouchers for other virtual stores, including Google Play, Garena, Nintendo, and more.

Reaching Malaysian gamers

"Our aim is to create an inclusive digital ecosystem with accessible solutions that cater to the digital lifestyle of our customers," said Boost CEO Sheyantha Abeykoon.

"Malaysia has an avid and growing eSports and gaming community. Just two years ago, market research shows that there were over 20 million gamers in the country and this number is undoubtedly growing."

The platform is currently trialling a 'Game Pass' to allow users to earn money towards their next purchase on the platform, alongside other features such as entry passes to gaming tournaments and a 'pay later' feature.

The Boost platform can be accessed via the Boost app and its dedicated storefront website.

