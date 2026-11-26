The Big Indie Pitch at PGC Montreal was hosted in partnership with Xsolla and sponsored by Ludia.

12 indie studios pitched to a panel of industry judges.

Bardic mystery RPG Fableware’s Heart and Harmony has taken first place at The Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Montreal.

The event, in partnership with Xsolla and sponsored by Ludia, saw 12 indie studios pitch their games to a panel of industry judges in a speed-dating-like format.

The line-up ranged from a black-and-white road trip mystery in a vintage Porsche to a co-op souls-like set in the Book of Revelation, and the winner was a mystery RPG where your most powerful tool is an acoustic guitar.

First Place

Heart and Harmony (now titled Between Strings), from Fableware, took first place. It's set in a post-human Earth and is coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC in 2028. You play as Caramel, a canine bard investigating a string of mysterious disappearances, including his missing pack-brother, after a first murder shakes the town. Questioning villagers and gathering clues, Caramel crafts and performs ballads on his guitar to sway the locals and unravel the town's web of deceit.

"Everything we do in the name of the studio is deeply inspired by fairy tales, myths, legends and folklore," said Fableware founder and CEO Arthur Protasio.

"Those came together with one thing that is super important in my life, which is music. It's essentially a game that shows the power music has in creating emotional connections. Think of the Pied Piper legend, or two people meeting and asking, 'Hey, do you like Daft Punk?' If you say yes, I already know that we have an immediate connection."

Caramel's nose plays a big part too, tracking scents through the world and reading how characters are feeling mid-conversation, with every clue becoming an ingredient for a song. Asked during the pitch what one line he'd want written about the game, Protasio's answer was simple: "The only game where you can craft songs to find out who the killer is."

The pitch itself did a lot of the work. Fableware wove the game's visual style right through its deck. Judges singled out the isometric art, with its hard lines and bold colours, along with the idea of playing as a bard who writes songs.

"When you have limited time to present an idea, you really have to distill that idea to its essence," he said. "It will never cover everything that your game is about, and that's not the point of it. The point is to hook the audience, show enough elements that draw interest, and then spark a conversation that leads to, 'Oh, tell me more.'"

He added: "Discoverability has always been a challenge, but now more than ever. Getting attention on your project is just the start, because once you've got attention, then you find the right partners. These opportunities are crucial for exposure, but also for learning through the feedback."

Fableware was founded in Brazil in 2015 before becoming a Canadian studio in 2020. It built Heart and Harmony's early alpha prototype with support from the Canada Media Fund and is currently running closed playtests. The team is now looking for a publisher to help with production funding, marketing, localisation and QA ahead of launch.

Puzzles and first contact round out the podium

Second Place

Following Heart and Harmony in second place was Triple Boris with Impostor Syndrome, a 2D puzzle platformer with light RPG elements that explores what impostor syndrome feels like. Its standout puzzle mechanic asks players to rethink how they use the game's UI, while a level builder will let players create levels of their own.

Judges were impressed by how polished it already is, with one naming it their pick of the day. It's due out in Q4 2027 and is coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Third Place

Third place went to Redshift Panda Games for ROSETIA , a first-contact RPG where you speak for Earth and try to win the trust of an alien civilisation, ending up as either humanity's finest diplomat or a disaster of cosmic proportions.

Judges liked the research the team had done into its market and felt $19.99 for more than 15 hours of play was a fair price. It's due for release in Q2 2028 to Xbox and PC.

The Big Indie Pitch will return at Pocket Gamer Connect London. Want to take part? Submit your entry here.