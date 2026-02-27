Bolt and Toffee sign strategic partnership to bring D2C payment services to games developers

Deal aims to simplify tax, compliance, fraud prevention and global settlement for developers.

The companies have positioned the move as a response to rising demand for alternative in-app payment infrastructure.

US payments firm Bolt has signed a strategic partnership with a16z-backed merchant of record platform Toffee to bring their payments infrastructure to game studios and app developers worldwide.

The partnership is said to encompass more than $300 million in signed processing commitments.

Bolt will refer game and app developers to Toffee for Merchant of Record services, giving studios a single partner to manage tax collection and remittance, local payment methods and more.

“The right move"

Toffee has operated in the in-app environment for more than two-and-a-half years, processing payments before major platforms opened to third-party providers in 2024.

The partnership signals another competitor in the direct-to-consumer landscape as publishers see record D2C revenue.

"The digital goods market needed a partner who had actually operated inside games at scale, not just built a web shop checkout," said Bolt head of games Kyle Sye.

“Toffee was processing in-app payments before the major platforms opened up to alternative providers, which means they have solved compliance, fraud and payment challenges that most of the market has only just started to encounter. That depth of experience is what made this partnership the right move for our game studio clients.”

Toffee CEO and co-founder Dmitry Vysotski commented: “Partnering with Bolt gives game studios and app developers a path to global distribution that handles all of that complexity from day one.

“With more than $300 million in committed processing volume through this partnership alone, we are scaling rapidly as we prepare for our next phase of growth.”