Clash of Clans brings interactive live experience to San Diego

Supercell is launching a Clash of Clans-themed interactive experience in San Diego. The experience will run from July 15th to September 7th.

The event coincides with San Diego Comic-Con in late July.

Visitors will take part in physical puzzle challenges inspired by the mobile game.

Supercell is bringing Clash of Clans into the real world with a new interactive fan experience.

Called Clash for the Stache, the attraction will launch in San Diego and is expected to run from July 15th through September 7th at Seaport Headquarters. The experience is timed to coincide with this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Visitors are invited to step into a Clash of Clans-inspired village and take part in a series of physical, puzzle-based challenges based on the mobile game.

Participants will work alongside the Archer Queen character to recover the Barbarian’s stolen moustache from the Goblin King.

Real-world experience

Visitors will also be able to access photo opportunities, merchandise and Clash of Clans-inspired food and drink.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Fever on July 1st, with prices ranging from $10 to $15 depending on the selected date and time. Discounts will also be available for children, seniors and military personnel.

“Translating the in-game experience of Clash of Clans into a real-world interactive experience is a challenge but also a thrill,” said Ashley Jex Wagner, head of live experiences at Supercell.

“Supercell’s previous events at San Diego Comic-Con, like Brawl Stars ‘Welcome To Starr Park,’ were such a success, and we can’t wait to invite even more fans to join in on the fun throughout the summer in San Diego.”

Elsewhere, Clash of Clans recently partnered with former World Cup Winners Thierry Henry, Kaká and Bastian Schweinsteiger as part of a in-game campaign. The update also marked the return of the Global Chat feature.