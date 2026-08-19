Clash Royale research finds 85% of rage quitters enjoy gaming more after returning

Brazil had the highest share of gamers who have rage quit, at 77%.

Wanting to do well was the most common reason gamers gave for rage quitting, at 31.1%.

55.6% of US rage quitters would happily post a clip of the moment online.

Supercell has revealed that 85.1% of rage quitters say they enjoy gaming more when they come back.

That's according to research commissioned by Clash Royale, which surveyed 9,000 gamers across seven markets as the mobile game searches for a player to become its first-ever rage emote.

The research found that Mexico had the highest share of players who enjoyed the game more after returning from a rage quit, at 90.5%, while Germany recorded the lowest at 74.4%.

Globally, gamers said they rage quit because they want to do well (31.1%), care about the game (22.1%) and want to protect a winning streak (21.9%). Brazil had the highest share of gamers who had rage quit, at 77%, compared with 59% in Mexico.

Rage quitting in public

The research also found that close to four in 10 gamers who rage quit have done so somewhere public. The US was the only market where gamers wanted an audience, with 55.6% of US rage quitters saying they would happily post a clip of the moment.

In the UK, 31.5% of public rage quitters had done so in a pub, while British gamers also led in ranting to a friend at 20.8% and screaming into a pillow at 17.2%.

For Gen Z, rage quitting has also become something to watch, with 32.3% naming IShowSpeed as the ultimate online gaming rage quitter, more than 2.5 times the 12.8% who named AngryGinge.

Meanwhile, 40.7% of Gen Z respondents said creators influence them to rage quit, while 46% have experienced game rage in public, including 43% at school or university, 30% on the bus and 24% while queuing.

The research arrives alongside Clash Royale's Viking Season, which introduces two new heroes and a new evolution. Players aged 13 and over can submit rage clips of up to 10 seconds, with the top 10 clips going to a community vote.

The winning rage audio will be announced on August 28th and forged into Clash Royale's first-ever rage emote, which will be unlockable through an in-game milestone event.