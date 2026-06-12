Codfish Academy to host Playstack-led Game Clinic for indie studios in Portugal

The programme combines a masterclass, one-to-one pitching sessions and networking opportunities.

Applications are open until June 22nd 2026.

Participation is free for selected teams, with places allocated through an application process.

Codfish Academy has revealed the next edition of its Game Clinic initiative, bringing indie game developers together with publisher Playstack for a one-day mentoring and pitching event in Óbidos, Portugal.

Scheduled for July 3rd 2026 at the Óbidos Technology Park, the event will be led by Playstack lead producer Aaron Ludlow.

The programme is designed to give selected studios direct access to publisher-level feedback through a combination of a morning masterclass, one-to-one pitching sessions and an evening networking dinner.

Developers will have the opportunity to discuss their games, production roadmaps, pitch materials and market positioning.

Bridging a gap

Although the clinic will take place onsite in Portugal, applications are open to studios from outside the country. Previous editions have already featured international participants. Applications are open until June 22nd 2026.

Participation is free for selected studios, though places are limited and allocated through an application process. Teams are expected to present a playable slice, pitch deck, production roadmap, and details of their budget and development requirements.

“The Codfish Game Clinic exists to give studios the kind of focused, honest feedback that is difficult to access through cold emails or quick pitch at events,” said Codfish Academy managing partner Ricardo Flores.

“By bringing Playstack to Óbidos, Codfish Academy is creating a direct bridge between ambitious indie teams and one of the most relevant publishers in the international indie space.”

This comes ahead of Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona, which will take place on June 15th to 16th, bringing together more than 1,000 developers, publishers and investors for discussions around the future of games across Europe and beyond.