Cyprus ranks third globally for mobile game downloads

82.7% of Cyprus game companies develop for mobile.

57.5% of companies develop for mobile exclusively.

Cyprus recorded 615 million mobile game downloads in 2025.

The country's games industry generated more than €3.2 billion in 2025.

Cyprus ranked third globally for mobile game downloads in 2025, while generating more than €3.2 billion ($3.6bn) in game revenue and hosting more than 400 game companies.

That's according to the Cyprus Video Game Industry Report from the Cyprus Game Makers Association (CYGMA), which showed that the country is home to 415 game companies per million people.

The report also found that Cyprus generates more game revenue and mobile game installs per capita than any other country.

Mobile is a major part of the country's games industry, with 82.7% of Cyprus-based game companies developing for mobile and 57.5% focusing on mobile exclusively.

CYGMA's report records 571 new mobile titles and 615 million mobile downloads in 2025, generating around €1.8bn ($2bn) in revenue.

Rapid growth

The report further found that Cyprus' games industry expanded sharply between 2019 and 2024, with the number of companies rising from 169 to 393.

Employment also tripled from 1,438 to 4,320, while the sector's contribution to national GDP increased from 1.3% to 3.3%, reaching €1.15bn ($1.3bn).

The industry also recorded €2.76bn ($3.1bn) in disclosed M&A and 21 exits since 2020, while €137m ($158m) was raised across 72 investment rounds between 2020 and 2025.

Talent remains a constraint, with Cyprus universities producing between three and six graduates annually from dedicated game development pathways, compared with estimated studio demand for 100 to 300 junior hires.

CYGMA said it is working with universities to introduce dedicated game development specialisations, which could produce 45 to 85 industry-ready graduates annually.

You can access the full report here.