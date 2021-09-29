Cookie Jam Blast breaks $100 million in lifetime spending

This article is part of an ongoing series of data-driven articles from PocketGamer.biz and App Annie highlighting trends in the global mobile games sector using App Annie’s Game IQ analytics.

We've pulled out data on the latest title from Jam City to surpass $100 million in consumer spend: Cookie Jam Blast.

Having a blast

Originally released in 2017, Cookie Jam Blast is one of Jam City’s original titles, predating the company’s more recent branded titles from major media partners such as Disney and Fox.

The game’s sister title, Cookie Jam was Facebook’s Game Of The Year in 2014.

Cookie Jam Blast is placed firmly within the perennially popular, but highly competitive match-3 genre. The game follows Jam City’s formula of high production values, cute graphics and simple, pick-up-and-play controls, and daily rewards, which have given it a dedicated audience across all major app storefronts.

The company’s approach to match 3 games has clearly struck a chord, with the game receiving high reviews scores across all regions of the world, which has been sustained since launch.

Jam City has since taken this winning formula into the licensed world, with titles such as Frozen Adventures now giving fans of the Disney movies an opportunity to move into mobile games.

"Cookie Jam Blast has surpassed $100 million in lifetime consumer spend, a significant milestone. This is the 9th title from Jam City to reach this threshold, with more games soon to join this club," commented App Annie’s Head of Insights, Lexi Sydow.

"According to App Annie's Game IQ, Cookie Jam Blast is a Match > M-3 Saga game launched 3 years after its sibling title Cookie Jam, also a Match > M-3 Saga game featuring new challenges, game modes, and new puzzles."

Game IQ is a vertically tailored analytics product, developed by App Annie, that provides insight into dimensions such as class, genre, subgenre and tags. Games can now be analysed by broad category class (tuning), genre, subgenre, and tags (modifiers) such as IP, art style, settings, monetisation mechanic, and more.

