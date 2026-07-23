Develop:Brighton draws record attendance at 20th anniversary event

Attendance increased by around 5% compared to 2025.

Around 3,000 meetings were arranged through the Meet@Develop matchmaking platform.

The conference featured talks from industry leaders and studio executives.

Develop:Brighton celebrated its 20th anniversary last week by welcoming a record 5,804 game developers, publishers and industry professionals from around the world.

The event recorded a 5% increase in attendance compared to 2025, and facilitated around 3,000 meetings through its Meet@Develop professional matchmaking platform.

This year's conference featured industry leaders and studio heads who shared insights and experiences aimed at helping developers navigate the challenges facing their studios and games.

Looking ahead

Organisers said enthusiasm for both the conference and the Develop:Star Awards reflected the event's community spirit.

Maria Sayans of ustwo described the week as especially memorable after receiving the Develop:Star Award, adding that the conference once again delivered valuable insights, strong camaraderie and the uplifting atmosphere it has become known for.

Organisers have also confirmed that Develop:Brighton will return to the DoubleTree by Hilton Metropole from July 13th to July 15th 2027. The Develop:Star Awards will take place during the event on July 14th.