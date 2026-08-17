Download our free report on Türkiye’s bustling games industry

Türkiye is one of the world’s hottest and most talked about gaming hubs right now.

The country is home to giants like Peak and Dream Games, which have helped spawn a flurry of successful studios and a relentless number of startups - each backed to the hilt with targeted government support.

We’ve spoken with key industry figures in Türkiye’s games industry, collated insightful data and profiled some of the country’s most exciting studios in a brand new, free-to-download report, published in association with video games commerce company Xsolla.

The extensive report is packed with insights on how the country has grown into such an exciting games hub - and why it has been more immune to industry headwinds than the rest of the sector.

As well as data, profiles and commentary from top figures in the industry, we’ve also put together a list of the Top 30 Türkiye Game Makers of 2026, too.

Download the report now

If you want a physical copy of the report, drop by the Steel Media booth at Gamescom in Hall 2.1 on stand E033.

Global insights

Enjoy the report? In partnership with Xsolla, we’ve been publishing reports on various regions, including the UK, Iberia, China and the Nordics, with further plans to explore other games hubs across a range of countries and regions this year and into 2027.

Reports to come this year include deep dives into Southeast Asia and MENA.

Keep up to date with all the latest reports right here.