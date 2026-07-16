Learn all about China’s games industry in our free region report

Want to learn more about China’s games industry?

Ahead of Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th, we’ve launched a region report in association with video games commerce company Xsolla, delivering the latest on one of the world’s most dominant forces in modern games.

The report is free to download with insights from industry experts on the state of the sector, data exploring consumer spending in the mobile games space, as well as our newly unveiled Top 30 China Game Makers 2026 list.

There are even insights into Chinese hits like Kuro Games' Wuthering Waves, who we interviewed about reaching version 3.0 and beyond.

Download the report now

Global insights

Enjoy the report? In partnership with Xsolla, we’ve been publishing reports on various regions like the UK and Iberia, with further plans to explore other games hubs in a range of countries and regions over the year.

We’ll be publishing reports alongside our other shows, too, including Helsinki and Bangkok, as well as Gamescom. These will also feature Top 30 lists covering a range of regions.