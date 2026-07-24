Get key insights on the Nordic games market in 2026 with our free region report

The Nordic region - of course including Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland - is home to bustling game hubs with some of the most successful and creative teams around the world.

But what makes these hubs tick and who are the key players? Following Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö in May and ahead of PGC Nordics in Helsinki on October 20th to 21st, we’ve published a new region report, in association with video games commerce company Xsolla, all about the region.

Inside you’ll get an extensive report with insights from key local experts on the challenges and opportunities facing developers in Nordic countries.

Elsewhere, there's a studio profile on The Battle of Polytopia developer Midjiwan, a feature from Neogames on the state of play in Finland and data covering the makeup of local sectors by country. On top of that, the report features our list of the Top 30 Nordic Game Makers of 2026.

There’s also insights into why direct-to-consumer is no longer an option for mobile games studios by Xsolla chief marketing and growth officer Berkley Egenes.

Download the report now

Global insights

Enjoy the report? In partnership with Xsolla, we’ve been publishing reports on various regions, including the UK, Iberia and China, with further plans to explore other games hubs across a range of countries and regions later the year.

We’ll soon be releasing our big Türkiye games industry report, available at Gamescom, as well as reporting on other international markets later this year.

Keep up to date with all the latest reports right here.