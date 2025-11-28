Epic CEO Tim Sweeney says AI-made labels on storefronts “make no sense” 

His comments were sparked by Matt Workman’s call for Steam and others to drop “Made with AI” tags.

Sweeney jokes that mandatory AI labels are as absurd as disclosing a developer’s shampoo brand.

The debate comes amid wider industry tension over AI’s impact on jobs and creative roles.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has remarked that AI-made labels on storefronts are unnecessary, arguing that AI will soon be part of how all games are created and shouldn’t be singled out.

Sweeney was replying to ex-Unreal Engine developer Matt Workman, who urged Steam and other storefronts to drop “Made with AI” tags, saying they no longer matter.

"Agreed," Sweeney wrote in a response on X (formerly Twitter). "The AI tag is relevant to art exhibits for authorship disclosure, and to digital content licensing marketplaces where buyers need to understand the rights situation. It makes no sense for game stores, where AI will be involved in nearly all future production."

Sweeney then followed his comment a few hours later with another post that read: "Why stop at AI use? We could have mandatory disclosures for what shampoo brand the developer uses. Customers deserve to know lol."

AI use in games

Sweeney’s view mirrors Nexon’s CEO, who told GameSpark that it should be assumed that all game studios now use AI. His comments came after a backlash over Embark’s Arc Raiders using AI-generated voice lines.

Elsewhere, Krafton recently declared itself an “AI-first” company and is offering voluntary redundancy to staff unwilling to join that shift.

Since January 2024, Valve has permitted most AI-assisted games on Steam but still requires developers to disclose how they use the tech, reversing its earlier caution.