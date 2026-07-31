Esports Foundation partners with adidas for Esports Nations Cup

Adidas will create custom jerseys and tracksuits for teams from more than 100 countries and territories.

The inaugural Esports Nations Cup will debut on November 2, 2026, in Riyadh.

National team jerseys will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Esports Foundation has partnered with Adidas to outfit every national team competing at the Esports Nations Cup from November 2nd, 2026 in Riyadh.

As the event's Official Kit Partner and Global Partner, Adidas will design and produce custom competition apparel for more than 100 participating countries and territories.

More than 2,000 athletes and coaches will receive bespoke jerseys and tracksuits reflecting their national identities. The national team jerseys are scheduled to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

National identity

Ahead of the tournament, the Esports Foundation has appointed Official National Team Partners, National Team Managers and more than 700 national team coaches across 100 countries and territories, drawn from over 90 esports organisations, to oversee player selection and team development.

“By partnering with Adidas, one of the most iconic brands in global sport, we are giving esports athletes the opportunity to represent their nations on the world stage with the same sense of meaning and prestige seen across traditional sport," said Esports Foundation chief commercial officer Mohammed Al Nimer.

“This partnership will help the Esports Nations Cup create powerful national moments and inspire a new generation of players and fans.”

Adidas SVP of brand development Phillip Waller commented: “At Adidas, we’ve spent decades outfitting athletes at the world’s biggest sporting events, and we understand the role a jersey plays in identity, belonging and competition.

“The Esports Nations Cup gives us the opportunity to bring that experience into esports at a global scale.”