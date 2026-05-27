Esports Nations Cup 2026 introduces wildcard slots

Solidarity Slots are open to games have not qualified for more than one title.

Host Nation Slots open a spot for a local representative.

Special Invites will be applied to specific titles and aren't performance-based.

The Esports Foundation is introducing wildcard slots for the Esports Nations Cup in a move it claims is designed to open up participation for underrepresented countries.

The organisation said the new framework, which includes Solidarity Slots, Host Region Slots and Special Invites, would address structural, technical and regional barriers it says limit access to international competition.

Wildcard criteria

From July 20th until August 17th, countries and territories that have not qualified for more than one title can submit for wildcard entry in their strongest games through the Solidarity Slots.

The Esports Foundation and relevant publishers will then award the slot based on competitive strength and regional representation. This wildcard entry slot is available across all games except for Counster-Strike 2.

Host Nation Slots, meanwhile, are wildcards targeted at providing a slot for a local representative. For the Esports Nations Cup 2026, the highest-performing country in the Gulf Cooperation Council that has not already qualified for a game’s tournament can gain entry to the competition.

Lastly, Special Invites will be applied to select titles and game-specific requirements. These are not based on performance.

Wildcard slot participants will get full travel and accommodation support.

The breakdown of Special Invites and Solidarity Slots is as follows:

Chess (2 Solidarity Slots)

EA SPORTS FC (5 Special Invites, 2 Solidarity Slots)

PUBG MOBILE (4 Special Invites, 1 Solidarity Slot)

Honor of Kings (1 Special Invite, 1 Solidarity Slot)

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (1 Special Invite, 1 Solidarity Slot)

Rocket League (2 Solidarity Slots)

Remaining games, with the exception of Counter-Strike 2, have a single Solidarity Slot by default.

The Sports Nations Cup will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from November 2nd to 29th.

Recently, the Esports World Cup, which takes place from July 6th to August 23rd, was moved from Riyadh to Paris due to ongoing regional instability and travel uncertainty linked to the ongoing conflict.

“ENC is built around the idea that esports talent exists everywhere, and that more players should have the chance to chase the dream of representing their country on the world stage,” said Esports Foundation chief games officer Fabian Scheuermann.

“The framework introduced today is about opening that door to more countries and communities, so more players can experience what it means to compete at the highest level of competition. As esports continues to grow around the world, the ENC is creating new pathways for players to turn that dream into reality and inspire the next generation back home.”

PocketGamer.biz recently spoke with Scheuermann about the upcoming Esports World Cup, the Nations Cup, and what goes into choosing the top games for its big tournaments.