Esports Nations Cup 2026 unveils rankings system and Team Builder ahead of roster reveals

Rankings will update at the end of May using confirmed player submissions.

Direct invitations to ENC 2026 will be based on locked rankings after qualification cut off dates.

ENC 2026 will feature a 16 title lineup and is expected to engage more than 100,000 players through qualifiers.

The Esports Foundation has revealed the ENC Team Rankings and an interactive Team Builder platform ahead of the inaugural Esports Nations Cup 2026.

According to the Esports Foundation, the ENC Team Rankings track player performances across major international tournaments and convert those results into global standings for participating nations and territories.

Points are aggregated through team rosters, while individual game performances are applied at the player level to determine overall rankings. Current projected standings are based on the highest possible scoring lineups before official roster announcements.

The rankings will be updated at the end of May 2026 using confirmed submitted players and their latest points totals.

Standings will continue to shift through qualifying events until each game’s cut-off date, after which direct invitations for ENC 2026 in Riyadh will be issued to the top-ranked teams.

A structured path

The new ranking system is designed to establish a performance-based qualification structure for countries and territories competing in the tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from November 2nd to 29th, 2026.

Alongside the rankings system, the new Team Builder platform allows fans to create and compare “dream teams” across multiple esports titles while instantly checking whether their selected lineups would qualify for direct invitations.

The rollout follows the appointment of coaches across more than 100 countries and territories, as well as the confirmation of a 16 title competitive lineup expected to involve over 100,000 players through global qualifiers.

“With the ENC Rankings and Team Builder, we’re putting real structure behind how countries and territories qualify and compete,” said Esports Foundation deputy CEO and COO Mike McCabe.

“Performance drives selection, but we’re also opening that process up, so players understand what it takes to qualify and fans can engage in a much more meaningful way. This is about making the path to representing your nation transparent, competitive and something the whole community can be part of.”